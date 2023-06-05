Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

