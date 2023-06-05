Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

