Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

