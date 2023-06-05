Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

