American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 176.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.59 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

