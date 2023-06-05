American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,602,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,819,000 after buying an additional 726,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

