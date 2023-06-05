American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 583,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,602,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,819,000 after buying an additional 726,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.