American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 179,192 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of RXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $22.00 on Monday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

