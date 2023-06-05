American International Group Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter.

KRTX opened at $233.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

