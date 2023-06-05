American International Group Inc. Buys 1,998 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $128.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

