American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

