American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of GAP worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS opened at $8.70 on Monday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

