American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

