American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

