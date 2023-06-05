American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $281.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.