American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

