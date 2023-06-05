American International Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

