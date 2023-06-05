American International Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

