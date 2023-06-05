American International Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

TFX opened at $236.47 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.46.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

