American International Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after acquiring an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in UDR by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,462,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 773,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

