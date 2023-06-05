American International Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.