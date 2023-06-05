American International Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SiTime worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $234.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,891 shares of company stock worth $36,245,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.