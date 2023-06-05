American International Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $43,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,466,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

