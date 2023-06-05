American International Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies Profile

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $278.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.37.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

