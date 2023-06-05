American International Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

