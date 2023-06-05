American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ESAB worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

