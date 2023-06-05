American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,596 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

