American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

