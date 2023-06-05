American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

