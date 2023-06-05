American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of John Wiley & Sons worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $38.21 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.76 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

