American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

