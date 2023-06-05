American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Viasat worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

