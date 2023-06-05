American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

