American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

