American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MP Materials worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

MP stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last ninety days. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

