American International Group Inc. Purchases 32,089 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 283.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.