American International Group Inc. Purchases 6,565 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in EQT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

