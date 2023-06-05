American International Group Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $372.36 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

