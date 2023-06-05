American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

