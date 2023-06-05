American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.