American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Navient worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.