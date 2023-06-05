American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

