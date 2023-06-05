American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
