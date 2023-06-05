American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Teradyne stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.