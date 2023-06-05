American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

