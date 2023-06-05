American International Group Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after buying an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.0 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KIM opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.