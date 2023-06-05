American International Group Inc. Sells 10,932 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

