American International Group Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,210 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

