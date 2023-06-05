American International Group Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $303.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.93 and a 200 day moving average of $335.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

