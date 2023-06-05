American International Group Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,799,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $63.79 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

