American International Group Inc. Sells 18,931 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.97 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

