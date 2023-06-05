American International Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $113.27 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

